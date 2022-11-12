"They brain damaged Matt two or three times" - WWE legend concerned over Tony Khan's booking of the Hardy Boys since Jeff arrived in AEW

Jim Cornette has slammed Tony Khan's booking of the Hardys since Jeff arrived in AEW.

The Hardys enjoyed a brief reunion earlier this year when Jeff Hardy made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion, feuding with the AFO first before turning their eyes to the AEW tag titles.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck the legendary tag team ahead of their tag title contest when Jeff was arrested for DUI in the latest of a career's worth of substance-related issues.

Looking in hindsight, during the recent Drive Thru episode, Jim Cornette slammed AEW's booking of the legendary tag team. He opined that they should've been booked sparingly to preserve their aura, especially considering their physical health in the twilight of their careers.

"That's the thing is that [kind] of reunion like the Hardys they should have had a plan in place...Because at first when they brought him back in with underneath guys and spoiled the first reunion on a match that was not goddamn in any way going to interest anybody then that took some of the bloom off of it and then you should know you're living on borrowed time with either one because they brain damaged Matt two or three times before Jeff got there in this company." - Jim Cornette said. (4:45-5:36)

With the Hardys removed from their title contest after Jeff's arrest, the Young Bucks would then go on to win the belts from Jurassic Express.

AEW star Darby Allin described working with his childhood hero Jeff Hardy recently

One of Jeff's singles matches since arriving in AEW was against Darby Allin. The two squared off during the Owen Hart Cup, with Hardy securing the win against Allin, who admitted to idolizing him.

Darby recently described working with Hardy, explaining that the Charismatic Enigma mirrored a lot of the ideas he had when assembling their match.

"It felt like I was putting a match together with myself. It was like, 'I’m going to front flip off of this.' Then he’s like, 'I’m going to flip off of this and you’re going to land on the stairs.' I have never heard someone say that. It felt like I was talking to myself," Darby said.

To say their clash delivered on that promise would have been an understatement. They went further to change the stipulation to a No DQ match, allowing the pair to take on a wide array of sick bumps during their contest.

What did you make of Hardy’s run in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

