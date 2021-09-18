"They can do almost anything" - WWE legend lavishes praise on AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers and the duo's title defence on this week's AEW Rampage. Mantell also shared a story about how he came up with the name "Rey Fenix" nearly two decades ago.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido. He explained that The Lucha Brothers are so good in the ring that their opponents could come across looking great just by the virtue of wrestling them.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell also lauded the duo's successful title defense against The Butcher and Blade on AEW Rampage. He added that run-ins in the post-match segment, especially by Santana and Ortiz, have opened up many intriguing storyline possibilities.

"Oh, I like the Lucha Brothers, I really do. They make every team they work with look better than they actually are because these guys move quickly, they are fluid, they can do almost do anything. The Butcher and Blade are kind of limited to what they can do. That Butcher is a big guy, he's a really big guy, but the match was good, I'm not saying anything about that. The finish was good, I liked that. And of course, I can put up with the run-ins, but at least they gave them a finish. I don't like DQ finishes and, I mean, just give them a finish, they gave them a finish. Then they threw all the elements in, which at least now they have some sort of base that they can use for future bookings against each other," said Dutch Mantell

AEW Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix's name is not new to Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell recalled that he came up with the name Rey Fenix nearly two decades ago. He revealed that when he worked for a company in Puerto Rico, he gave the name to one of the top babyfaces in the promotion.

Mantell stated that he liked the name since both "Rey" and "Fenix" had interesting meanings in Spanish. Furthermore, Mantell said that he saw Rey Fenix performing in AEW, he realized it was a pretty common name.

"Rey Fenix, I came up with that name 20 years ago in Puerto Rico. I put one of the top babyfaces over. It's a long story. Rey in Spanish means king and Fenix means you rise from the ashes, I guess. And it spelled with an F in Spanish I think, and then I called him Rey Fenix. And then when I heard the name, Rey Fenix, I went, "Wait a minute, that's my name." They (AEW) took it. I mean it's a common name I guess I don't know, but I like it," said Dutch Mantell

