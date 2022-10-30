Jon Moxley closed out last week's AEW Dynamite with a world title defense against Penta El Zero Miedo. WCW veteran Konnan shared his issues with the segment following their clash.

Moxley retained his AEW Championship against Penta before suffering a mugging at the hands of the Firm. What was interesting to note at the time was MJF's strict orders for the Firm not to lay their hands on Moxley. The group was then fired by the Long Islander as he made his way to the ring.

The group left MJF also brutally beaten to close the segment, which Konnan dissected during a recent Keepin' it 100. He opined that the Firm's involvement lessened the tale between Mox and MJF, labeling all involved as looking like "jabronis":

"Why bro? If Moxley and MJF already have enough heat, they're gonna have good promos, they're gonna have a good match. Why are you sticking these guys [The Firm] in here? They all come off as jabronis. There was no heat, which is, well I'm sure they didn't expect that and it felt unnecessary and forced. You know what I'm saying? I thought that was very badly done," Konnan said. (24:21-24:49)

The Firm had been working alongside MJF since All Out when the group hijacked the Casino Ladder Match at the behest of the Long Islander. He has since grown tired of their involvement and it all came to a head last week.

MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW title at Full Gear

Securing the Poker Chip contract after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, MJF had the opportunity to invoke a title match whenever he pleased.

William Regal, however, urged MJF to be better than he has been thus far during his AEW career. This has led fans to believe the fires have been stoked for a potential MJF face turn. He has declared that he intends to defeat Moxley cleanly, opting to announce his intention to challenge for the title at AEW Full Gear.

It's now official that MJF will challenge Moxley and it would appear without the help of the Firm. Considering it's MJF, however, there is a strong chance there could be some form of twist in the tale ahead.

