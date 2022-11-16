"They'd be going after them hot and heavy" - Wrestling veteran explains why Triple H needs to sign two top AEW stars to WWE soon

WWE is apparently in dire need of two AEW stars, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

FTR have cemented their place in the pro-wrestling business as one of the most skilled tag teams of all time. The duo's varied moveset and impeccable synergy have gained them a dedicated fanbase. Furthermore, they almost always elevate their opponents during their matches.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are former WWE Superstars, and they had an incredibly successful run with the company. They won the SmackDown, RAW and NXT Tag Team Championship titles. However, they left the sports entertainment giant in 2020, joining AEW soon afterward.

Jim Cornette recently discussed the state of the tag-team division in the Stamford-based company on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience. He further explained why FTR needed to be on Triple H's roster.

"The only tag team in this company that WWE would want would be FTR, and if the WWE were smart, they'd be going after them hot and heavy because their tag-team division is dismal right now... with 4 maybe 5 teams and none of those teams can really work with every other team. They all have different styles and I don't see a lot of complimentary styles in the WWE tag-teams but FTR can work with anybody. (2:55:16 - 2:55:46)"

Missed out on the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

Jim Cornette also thinks another AEW star is better off in WWE

Apart from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, Jim Cornette also mentioned another AEW star, Miro.

Speaking on the same episode of his podcast, Cornette spoke about how Miro would work in WWE, but not be a top star on Triple H's roster.

"He would work in the WWE, wouldn't be a top guy, but he would work." (02:48:20 - 2:48:25)

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights



This match is quite fun. The funniest thing is that this progressed to become a Best Friends vs Miro and Sabian



#AEW @TheKipSabian @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @ToBeMiro Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor | Arcade AnarchyThis match is quite fun. The funniest thing is that this progressed to become a Best Friends vs Miro and Sabian Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor | Arcade Anarchy This match is quite fun. The funniest thing is that this progressed to become a Best Friends vs Miro and Sabian 😅#AEW @TheKipSabian @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @ToBeMiro https://t.co/GbEzLgGKr7

It remains to be seen if Triple H will take any steps to acquire FTR and Miro in the future.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Would you like to see FTR return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes