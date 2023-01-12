"They were going to f**king kill me" - When Vince McMahon warned WWE legend about mafia putting a hit on him

Vince McMahon has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late, given how he has managed to get himself back on the board of directors in WWE. However, there was a time when he may have helped one of his wrestlers avoid getting killed by the mafia!

The superstar in question is current AEW personality Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who himself has had a life full of ups, downs, controversies, and incidents. The WWE Hall of Famer can be found currently mentoring the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in All Elite Wrestling, having retired from action many years ago.

Roberts was a key character during the 1980s and 1990s for Vince McMahon, as WWE went through one of its boom periods. Despite not winning any titles during his multiple runs, he is one of the most beloved performers from that era.

However, things could have ended very differently for "The Snake." Speaking on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts told a dark story about how someone had virtually stolen his identity and went around the United States impersonating him.

“The weirdest and worst… There was a guy that looked something like me and he was following me around the country. And he must have had an incredible booking agent or whatever because this guy was doing personal appearances as well." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

This led to the impersonator drugging and robbing his own wife, who herself had connections to the mafia. Believing that Roberts was the man responsible, Vince McMahon informed Jake that the mafia had made him a marked man.

“She was connected to the mafia. They called WWF, telling me that I was a marked man. They were going to f**king kill me.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

The impersonator was eventually caught, and Roberts was able to live a mafia-free life for the foreseeable future.

An AEW commentator has commented on Vince McMahon's WWE return

Less than six months after announcing his retirement from the board, Vince McMahon returned to WWE. Not only is he back to help push the sale of the company through, but he is also once again the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Fans and wrestlers alike have been worried about the future of WWE, which hasn't been helped by strong rumors of the company being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

However, AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in with what he thinks everyone in WWE should do right now. While he understands it's a turbulent time, he also said people should just get on with their jobs and not be babies about it.

