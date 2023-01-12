WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to roster following Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon turned the tables in his favor when he made a shocking return to the company. However, fans and talent alike are worried upon hearing about the latest developments in WWE. Hall of Famer Jim Ross had a message for the entire WWE locker room following McMahon's return.

In 1994, Jim Ross joined WWE and lent his voice to several iconic moments in the world of sports entertainment. Later, he left the company only to make his return in 2017 as a part-time commentator.

Last night, it was revealed that Vince McMahon has returned to the company and will potentially facilitate a deal to sell WWE. Speaking on Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer had a message for the members of the locker room who reportedly threatened to walk out of the company:

"It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them, and I’m sure that the guys that work there are wondering what the hell’s going on. My advice to them is just do your job. Come to work on time, don’t be a problem child, don’t be a baby. Be willing to go along with things to see how it’s gonna work out, and that’s kind of where I see that whole scenario coming.” [H/T - BodySlam]

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the world of sports entertainment and who eventually buys out WWE.

Stephanie McMahon resigned and departed the company during Vince McMahon's return

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from the company and left as he was surrounded by multiple allegations. At that time, the company's Board of Directors was investigating McMahon's actions.

A week ago, it was revealed that Vince McMahon made his way back to the company as a member of the Board of Directors along with two other personnel.

Yesterday, shocking news emerged that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan.

After Stephanie's departure, the Board unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman. Meanwhile, Triple H remained the Chief Content Officer and Nick Khan became the CEO of the company.

