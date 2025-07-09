"They are not going to push him" - 42-year-old star likely to reject WWE in favor of Tony Khan's AEW offer, according to expert

A veteran recently claimed that a certain popular star in the industry may ultimately choose Tony Khan and AEW over an offer from WWE. This would be similar to what some other top names have eventually done.

Mistico has gained some great traction over the past few months, as he continues to be one of CMLL's biggest stars and one of the best luchadores in the world. A few weeks ago, he took center stage in Arena Mexico as he faced off against MJF at Grand Slam: Mexico. It has been reported that there is interest in him from WWE.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has commented on the situation and whether WWE has a chance of bringing in the 42-year-old. The expert mentioned that they would surely put in an offer for Mistico.

"Oh they'll try. I don't think there's any way that they don't try as far as what he will or won't do. I mean years ago, he [Mistico] said I think it was 2021, that he would like to go back just to prove them wrong but right now it would just be stupid to go... they're not going to push him past certain level."

However, Meltzer feels like it would be Tony Khan and AEW who will have a bigger chance of signing him. This would be similar to Kazuchika Okada, where he received a bigger offer. In this case, Mistico would still be allowed to consistently compete in Arena Mexico.

"If it comes down to money, because obviously WWE will offer a lot more than CMLL can cause they don't have big TV contracts, if it comes down to him going, I think it's going to be a same thing as an [Kazuchika] Okada thing, where Tony Khan will sign him and probably allow him to go to Arena Mexico a couple shows a year rather than WWE getting him." said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Mistico is set to appear at AEW All In Texas

A few days ago, on AEW Collision, Mistico made his first appearance for the company since Grand Slam: Mexico, where he was part of a trios match. He teamed up with Hologram and Mark Briscoe to take on the Don Callis Family and won.

Post-match, MJF appeared on-screen and had a few words for both him and Briscoe. It was then revealed moments later that the luchador will also be an entrant at the Casino Gauntlet match this weekend. This is another confirmed name that Friedman will have to keep an eye on.

Mistico has remained a popular name among AEW fans, and this trend is likely to continue, given the ongoing strength of their partnership with CMLL. Fans can expect more appearances by the luchador in the coming months, especially with Forbidden Door being right around the corner.

