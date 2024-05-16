"They gotta be very careful" - Bully Ray is concerned about top star's booking in AEW

Bully Ray is concerned about a top AEW star's booking. This comes after the star was part of a squash match recently.

Ever since his debut in AEW, Hook has been booked very strongly. He started his career by going on a massive win streak. During this streak, he squashed many opponents in mere minutes and even won handicap matches, even capturing the FTW Championship during this time. Hook notably defeated Chris Jericho a couple of weeks ago.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Hook went one-on-one with Sebastian Wolfe and squashed him in 28 seconds. When reviewing this match on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray admitted to having concerns about Hook's booking.

"I don't know guys. I don't believe Hook should be squashing anybody. I don't think it's believable. Maybe you can remind of when guys that were smaller in stature squashed anybody. Yeah, I understand that maybe his dad Taz had some squash matches back in ECW but Taz acted and was a legit killer in that ring. It feels very forced. I'm almost wondering if this is the reason why they kept Hook so quiet for so long because when Hook talks now, I just don't believe anymore. And the forced mean face isn't working for him. They gotta be really careful with Hook. [Chris] Jericho needs to be really careful with Hook with what they're doing right now." [13:26 - 14:12]

Bully Ray says that AEW EVPs The Young Bucks should've taken a shot at WWE after firing Christopher Daniels

This week on Dynamite, The Young Bucks squared off against Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. After emerging victorious in the match, the EVPs fired Daniels live on air.

During the same podcast episode, Bully Ray mentioned that The Bucks should've fired a shot at WWE.

"I love The Bucks firing Christopher Daniels really leaning into this EVP role. I was almost hoping they said to CD, 'best of luck in your future endeavors. Let us know if they throw you in NXT.' That would've popped me huge," said Bully Ray. [12:06 - 12:24]

The Elite are set to compete in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing against Team AEW featuring FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin.