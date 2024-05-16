Legend says The Young Bucks should've taken a dig at WWE after firing AEW star - "That would've popped me huge"

The Young Bucks surprised fans when they fired an AEW star on television. However, wrestling legend Bully Ray feels that they should've taken a shot at WWE while doing so.

Christopher Daniels was one of the original AEW stars who has been part of the promotion since the beginning. He was also one-half of the first AEW World Tag Team Champions with Frankie Kazarian as part of SCU. Daniels has had his issues with The Young Bucks in the past. He even had to disband SCU after losing a match to them. It all came full circle recently when Daniels got into a backstage altercation with the EVPs and then challenged them to a match this week on Dynamite.

Trending

After a grueling bout, The Young Bucks defeated Daniels and Matt Sydal. Post-match, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson got on the mic and fired the Fallen Angel. Bully Ray reviewed the segment on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio where he said that The Bucks should've taken a shot at WWE.

"I love The Bucks firing Christopher Daniels really leaning into this EVP role. I was almost hoping they said to CD, 'best of luck in your future endeavors. Let us know if they throw you in NXT.' That would've popped me huge," said Bully Ray. [12:06 - 12:24]

The Young Bucks react after Darby Allin returns as the fourth member of Team AEW

At AEW Double or Nothing, The Elite are set to face off against Team AEW which was originally set to include Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and FTR. However, Kingston recently suffered an injury and was ruled out of the match.

This week on Dynamite, The Elite were assaulted by Team AEW, and Darby Allin made his return to even the playing field. It was then revealed that Allin would take Kingston's place in the match. Following the announcement, The Young Bucks cut a backstage promo where they likened Team AEW to cockroaches.

"What the hell was that, huh? Darby Allin? The last time we saw you, we retired Sting. You really wanna deal with us again? We're picking these guys one-by-one, but they are like cockroaches. Eddie Kingston goes bye-bye, but then another guy, Darby Allin, steps up to the plate. What is your freaking problem?" they said.

Expand Tweet

It's good to see Darby Allin return to the ring after suffering a foot injury that prevented him from climbing Mount Everest recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback