"They weren't handed anything"- WWE legend talks about his sons' working in AEW; rejects nepotism claims

The sons of a highly accomplished WWE legend followed in their father's footsteps to become professional wrestlers in AEW. However, he outrightly dismissed any nepotism claims before it caught any fire.The aforementioned star is Billy Gunn. He rose to prominence in the Attitude Era as part of D-Generation X. Moreover, he and Road Dogg became a popular and accomplished tag team, The New Age Outlaws. Gunn's accolades were recognized when he was inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX. He later began working for All Elite Wrestling and his sons, Austin and Colten also joined the company as a tag team. The duo worked their way to become a top team in the division and also had the priviledge to work alongside their legendary father.In a recent appearance on the Fuel and Flex podcast, Billy Gunn made it clear that his sons worked hard for every opportunity they got. The duo were only trained by their father; however, when it came to signing with AEW and go through the grind, Gunn had no role or used his veteran status in helping Austin and Colten.&quot;They weren't handed anything. Those kids work so hard. People don't understand. 'They're your kids, they got this job...' No. They didn't get nothing from me. They got trained by me, that's it. There's no me making phone calls and saying, 'Hey, will you hire my kids?' No. They had to do it on their own, they worked on their own, they called people that they needed to call, they went through the same process as everybody else.&quot;- [H/T:WrestleTalk]WWE legend Billy Gunn revealed fear he had wrestling at the age of 61In the same episode, Billy Gunn also spoke about wrestling at 61. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his biggest fear was getting injured while wrestling nowadays. Gunn believed at this age, he would not be able to recover or get back in the gym fast.&quot;My biggest fear is that when I wrestle now, what I have to get past is, 'God I hope I don't get hurt, I won't be able to train.' That's like the number one thing that gets in my head, is like, 'Okay, I don't wanna do a bunch of this because if I get hurt or something tweaks, then I won't be able to go to the gym and lift, and if I can't do that, I will lose my mind.'&quot; he said [H/T:SEScoops]The former WWE Tag Team Champion has not appeared on AEW television for months now. So it remains to be seen if he would be making his return soon.