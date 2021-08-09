"They are hitting on all cylinders right now"- Eric Bischoff On AEW posing a formidable threat to WWE 

Former WCW president Eric Bischoff recently revealed that AEW is hitting all cylinders right now to revolutionize its promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed numerous topics, including the hype surrounding the debut of the Rampage show. The former WCW president called it an unusual time for WWE to release its top-tier talents while the world is buzzing over CM Punk and Daniel Bryan possibly jumping over to AEW.

Eric Bischoff added that Tony Khan's promotion has momentum by their side:

They're [Tony Khan and AEW] hitting on all cylinders right now and, you and I talked about this a little bit recently, that it is such an unusual time, in my opinion, for WWE to be releasing not just talent in general, but top talent. Big equity. At a time when CM Punk is being dangled like the golden carrot, which has created a ton of enthusiasm. I don't mean that to be derisive at all, I think they're doing a great job with it. AEW has done such a phenomenal job of building up anticipation not only for CM Punk but on the heels of CM Punk, possibly, make sure I'm clear about that, possibly, you've got Daniel Bryan following up in New York. I think AEW is in a phenomenal position due in large part, or at least in some part, because of the release of Bray Wyatt. The timing is just mind-boggling to me." (H/T - Fightful)

2020 and 2021 WWE Talent Releases...... I *THINK* I got mostly all....... sorry if I missed any.... pic.twitter.com/Z8bBjLIsMK — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 7, 2021

After showing the back door to Bray Wyatt, WWE released their most loyal employee Ric Flair. The string of releases continued a few days ago as management let go of as many as 13 'NXT' and '205 live' superstars.

With their current trend, WWE may release many more talents moving forward. It is widely assumed that wrestlers working there are now fearing their job securities.

Only one match has been announced so far for the AEW Rampage episode

AEW is eyeing to make their debut episode of Rampage with bated breath for anyone watching. So far, only one match has been added to the match card on Friday. Dr. Britt Baker will have her second AEW Women's title defense against Red Velvet.

The company could unveil their entire match card in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

This Friday, #AEWRampage is UNLEASHED! Watch the world premiere of #AEWRampage Friday, August 13 at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/EVojU9wvGn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE releasing its top stars at the time of Rampage's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain