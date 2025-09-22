"They all do it" - WWE veteran slams Ricochet and Tony Khan for one big reason (Exclusive)

AEW star Ricochet was recently reprimanded by a WWE veteran, who also targetted Tony Khan. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, both of them are at fault for their tendencies regarding social media.

Ad

Ricochet is often seen interacting with fans on social media, as well as clapping back against people who argue with him. For instance, he recently responded to a fan by insinuating that Vince McMahon also had significant financial support from his father, making him similar to Tony Khan. This tendency, according to Vince Russo, is also very apparent in Tony Khan who also engages in social media verbal battles at times.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"They all do it bro, he is not the only one that does it. Tony Khan does it."

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

The WWE veteran did not agree with Ricochet's social media comments

Regarding Ricochet's claims about Vince McMahon getting financial backing from his father during the early days of WWE, Vince Russo said that the AEW star was sorely mistaken.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how Vince McMahon took a huge risk with WrestleMania 1. He explained how it was a make-or-break moment for the promotion.

Ad

"Vince mortgaged everything he had and put everything on the line. Vince didn't have that money man... Vince would have been finished, if WrestleMania 1 was not a success, Vince was done. So Ricochet really needs to learn his history because Vince did not get his money from his father man."

Ricochet is currently signed to AEW. It remains to be seen what he plans to do next in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.