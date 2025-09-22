Top AEW star called out for making false claims about Vince McMahon by former WWE writer (Exclusive)

A top AEW star recently engaged with a fan on social media, insinuating things about ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon. However, his claims were nowhere near correct, according to former writer Vince Russo.

While arguing with a fan, Ricochet recently claimed that Vince McMahon probably got handed the Stamford-based promotion by his father, attributing the company's success to his father's financial support. This comment was meant to illustrate that both McMahon and Tony Khan were not as different as it seemed. However, Vince Russo vehemently opposed the statement.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"Vince mortgaged everything he had and put everything on the line. Vince didn't have that money man... Vince would have been finished, if WrestleMania 1 was not a success, Vince was done. So Ricochet really needs to learn his history because Vince did not get his money from his father man."

You can check out the full video here:

Ricochet recently commented on WWE competing against AEW

With WrestlePalooza being scheduled to occur at the same time as All Out previously, it was abundantly clear to fans that the Stamford-based promotion was aggressively trying to counter-program Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet commented on this and stated:

"They can say whatever they need to feel. How most people see it and how most people view it is one way. So why not just say… What y’all doing? We know what y'all [sic] doing. Again, they can do that. They got their backers; they got their stuff. But at the end of the day, I think AEW is in a great spot. I think AEW is focused on us. I think now more than ever, I think they're trying to figure out ways to create new stories and drama and suspense while keeping it still sports-based."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the former WWE star Ricochet does next in AEW.

