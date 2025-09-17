Ricochet shares an honest opinion on WWE counter programming AEW: "We know what y'all doing"

Ricochet recently gave his thoughts on WWE counter-programming AEW shows. The next big event of All Elite Wrestling, All Out, will go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza. It was believed that the Stamford-based promotion deliberately planned this counter-programming against the AEW show that sparked a lot of controversy.

When things caught fire, Tony Khan decided to change the timings for All Out from the evening to the afternoon of 20th September to avoid scheduling conflicts. Many members of the WWE Universe believed that AEW stepped out of the fight and decided to retreat. However, as per Ricochet, every company is planning to maximize profits, and that decision is what is good for the AEW business.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, The One & Only shared that he believes WWE is counter-programming AEW with bad faith. He defended All Elite Wrestling by saying that his company is in a good place right now. They are focusing on themselves with their storylines and product, giving fans an alternative to WWE. In a confident tone, Ricochet said:

"They can say whatever they need to feel. How most people see it and how most people view it is one way. So why not just say… what y’all doing? We know what y'all doing. Again, they can do that. They got their backers, they got their stuff. But at the end of the day, I think AEW is in a great spot. I think AEW is is focused on us. I think now more than ever, I think they're trying to figure out ways to create new stories and drama and suspense and while keeping it still sports-based."

Check out the full interview below:

Ricochet says WWE did not try to keep him in the company

Ricochet had a decent career in WWE, spanning over seven years. However, in 2024, The One & Only decided to make a career shift from the Stamford-based promotion to All Elite Wrestling. While many believed the former Intercontinental Champion left the company on his terms, he has some inside story to share in his latest interview.

In the same interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 36-year-old said that WWE did not try to keep him in the company. He said he was oblivious about his value in the Stamford-based promotion. Ricochet acknowledged that if WWE had approached him, there were chances he would have stayed.

"For me, they didn’t try. They made an offer, we just couldn’t agree, okay, I’m out. They didn’t, for me at least, they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway." [H/T: Wrestling News Co.]

Nonetheless, Ricochet was working as a mid-carder in WWE before his shift to AEW. However, since joining Tony Khan's promotion, he has been featured in prominent storylines. That said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

