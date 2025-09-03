BREAKING: Tony Khan suddenly makes a huge change to AEW All Out 2025 amid direct war with WWE

In a shocking turn of events, AEW President Tony Khan has made a major decision regarding All Out 2025. The Pay-per-view is scheduled for Sept 20 and is set to clash with WWE's Wrestlepalooza event. For those unaware, WWE has been actively trying to counter-book AEW events in an attempt to hurt the Jacksonville-based promotion. It was earlier reported that the Stamford-based promotion was doing this to make TNA the second biggest promotion after them, a promotion they control. The saga between All Elite Wrestling and WWE continues as the two promotions go head-to-head again with Wrestlepalooza competing against All Out 2025 on September 20. However, amid their battle, Tony Khan has confirmed a sudden change to the timings of his Premium Live Event. In a joint announcement made by AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, All Out will move from its original 8 PM slot to air at 3 PM ET. Moreover, the PPV will also be available on HBO Max at an exclusive price of $39.99. This marks the first time an All Elite Wrestling event has been made available to watch on HBO Max.Vince Russo says AEW can shock the wrestling world by bringing major global star In the latest edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing With Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo shared a way in which Tony Khan could stun the wrestling world amid his battle with the World Wrestling Entertainment. Russo said that if Khan gets musical sensation Taylor Swift to make an appearance on his show, it would be a game-changer.&quot;If AEW ever got Taylor Swift in a ring, bro, that right now at this point in time would be the biggest game changer in the history of the wrestling business, without a shadow of doubt. If that scenario ever happened, bro, you literally would have 10 million people watching that,&quot; Russo said.It is worth noting that Taylor Swift has a connection with Jeff Jarett, so her appearance on All Elite Wrestling TV isn't out of the realm of possibility.