"Biggest game-changer in the history" - WWE Veteran reveals how Tony Khan and AEW can shock the wrestling world (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has done an amazing job as AEW president during his relatively short stint in the business. The promotion, founded in 2019, marked Khan's first foray into professional wrestling and has been a huge success, particularly given AEW's status as one of the world's largest promotions.
The promotion has experienced major growth over the last few years and is now regularly competing with other major promotions, such as World Wrestling Entertainment. Vince Russo, a WWE veteran himself, recently revealed one way Tony Khan could shock the wrestling world on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo.
The former WWE writer explained that Tony Khan could have global star Taylor Swift make an appearance on his show. He said that if the company could find a way to get Swift inside the wrestling ring, it would be the biggest game-changer in the history of professional wrestling.
"If AEW ever got Taylor Swift in a ring, bro, that right now at this point in time would be the biggest game changer in the history of the wrestling business, without a shadow of doubt. If that scenario ever happened, bro, you literally would have 10 million people watching that," Russo said.
Taylor Swift recently shocked the world after she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce last week. She shares a long-standing relationship with AEW's head of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett, and he recently stated that he would love to see Kelce inside an AEW ring.
There has been no indication of Taylor Swift appearing on AEW television from either party. However, given her history with Jeff Jarrett, it doesn't seem too far outside of the realm of possibility.
