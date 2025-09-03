Former World Champion Claims Jeff Jarrett Can Bring Global Star to AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has rapidly become one of the top wrestling promotions in the world. That is an amazing feat for them to achieve, considering they've only been in the professional wrestling business for six years. The company has some of the most exciting wrestlers on their roster and boasts a good mix of experienced and younger wrestlers.
One of the more tenured members of the AEW roster is WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. He has been in the business for almost four decades now, and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo, who has worked with Jarrett on multiple occasions in the past, claims that he can help bring over a global star to AEW.
Jarrett has a long-standing connection with pop star Taylor Swift, and Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo that he could bring in Taylor and her partner, Travis Kelce, to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Jarrett recently stated in an interview with TMZ Sports that he would love for Travis Kelce to step into an AEW ring.
"So there is Taylor Swift. Jeff Jarrett, 1000% has a connection with Taylor Swift. So he's talking about this with some substance. That's why Jeff is bringing this up. I would not be surprised in the least if we saw that happen," Russo said.
Double J has been with Tony Khan's promotion since making his debut for them back in 2022. He was part of a stable alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh for a long time before they quietly went their separate ways.
Apart from being an active wrestler for the promotion, Jeff Jarrett also serves as the Director of Business Development. He is responsible for preparing the company's house shows across the globe.
