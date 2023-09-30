"They were just everywhere" - AEW star shares his honest thoughts about the Elite

An AEW star recently spoke about The Elite and praised them for changing the wrestling industry outside of the WWE.

The name in question is Swerve Strickland, who is set to face one of The Elite members, Hangman Adam Page, at Wrestle Dream on October 1st.

Speaking to Under The Ring this week, Swerve was asked about the legacy of The Elite and talked about the impact the faction has made in the professional wrestling industry.

"Them as talents, they're second to none in my opinion....because I was on the independent scene when they were really just on fire. When they made it a hot topic. They were just everywhere. It was like a movement. You had to be there type of thing. They're not as accessible to the independence and like outside of AEW."

Swerve further added:

"So that's why I say you just had to have been there that time. Especially to be on the shows as a worker alongside them, seeing them in the locker room seeing the type of influence they had on so many of the young talents. The style, the Dragon Gate style of wrestling that they took and captivated and made it their own and Americanized it." [H/T: SESCOOPS]

AEW Star Swevre Strickland questions Keith Lee's absence from television

Swerve Strickland was recently asked about his former tag team partner Keith Lee and gave a surprising reply. The former NXT star stated that he's still looking for him to settle their score once and for all.

Speaking to Battle & Eli on the Battleground podcast, Swerve Strickland talked about his former tag team partner, Keith Lee.

"I'm still looking for Keith Lee, where has he been? I'll settle any score, anywhere, it doesn't matter to me. It's almost like those fighters in a boxing fight. Make the fight. I'm not the booker. I'm not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight up, I'll be there. I might lose the weigh-in, but I'll be there for the fight." [H/T:Fightful]

