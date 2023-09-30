Swerve Strickland vows to bring out the "barbaric" side of major AEW star

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland recently vowed to bring out the 'barbaric side' of a former AEW World Champion during their upcoming clash.

On October 1, 2023, AEW will debut a pay-per-view named WrestleDream. The Jacksonville-based company has already announced a dozen matches for the event and might add a few more during the go-home edition of Collision before the show. One of the matches scheduled for WrestleDream is between Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

On a recent edition of Under The Ring, Swerve Strickland talked about his opponent at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Reminding about Hangman's Texas Death matches with Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, Strickland said the 32-year-old's style is 'almost barbaric,' and he can be very dangerous.

"His style — it's almost barbaric if you look back at a lot of his historic matches. The death match with Jon Moxley, then with Lance Archer, which is probably one of the most underrated, brutal matches in the company's history. You look back at just those two, you can see how barbaric and dangerous this dude can be. And somewhere along the lines, I feel like he hasn't shown that in such a long time, so leave it to me to be the agitator and bring that out of him," Swerve Strickland said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

During the interview, Swerve Strickland said he feels that delivering a good promo is the hardest part of the wrestling industry, as one has to keep many things in mind to be successful.

"It wasn't easy at all. For me, I feel like the toughest part of this industry is being able to just speak, you know? Like speak in a believable way, speak in a way that's original, speak in a way that is not so cliche and formulaic," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Swerve Strickland questioned AEW Star Keith Lee's absence

Speaking on Battle & Eli on the Battleground, Swerve Strickland called out his former tag team partner Keith Lee for being absent and said he would settle any score anywhere.

"I'm still looking for Keith Lee, where has he been? I'll settle any score, anywhere, it doesn't matter to me. It's almost like those fighters in a boxing fight. Make the fight. I'm not the booker. I'm not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight up, I'll be there. I might lose the weigh-in, but I'll be there for the fight," he said.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee formed a tag team named 'Swerve In Our Glory' and won the AEW World Tag Team Titles. However, after losing the titles to The Acclaimed, Strickland turned on The Limitless by attacking him.

