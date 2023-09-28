"They just look so young" - WWE veteran points out a big issue with Dominik Mysterio and current AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently compared Sammy Guevara and Dominik Mysterio, two of the top young heels in professional wrestling today.

Dirty Dom has packed immense heat from the fans since he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the Judgment Day. On the other hand, the Spanish God recently turned heel after attacking Chris Jericho and joining the most hated man in AEW, Don Callis.

While speaking on the Legion of Dynamite with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo talked about the two heels. In his opinion, Sammy Guevara now has the same effect Dominik Mysterio had on him. For him, they were effective heels but had one problem: they looked young.

"I don't know what it is about Sammy, and I did work with Sammy one time, and I had no issues, no problems whatsoever. I don't know what it is with him, but he's got like the Dominik Mysterio effect with me. I don't know what it is, but he looks so young. Like that's the problem I have, with him and Dominik. They just look so young." [18:45-19:10]

Rey Mysterio says he'll slap his son Dominik Mysterio the next time he sees him over recent comments

Dominik Mysterio has cut all ties with his father and even feuded with him on several occasions. Recently, he had words to say after Rey became the current WWE United States Champion. He claimed that his father wanted to steal his spotlight and went after a title.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio addressed his son's comments. He mentioned how he took advantage of the chances he was given.

"I was actually reading one of Dom's comments saying how sad it was for me to have to try and win a title when he had just become North American Champion. And I'll tell you what, if I see him, I'll slap him right in the face for saying that. Because it's not true. I don't feel that way. The opportunity was given and I took advantage of it, just like he did," the Hall of Famer said.

Many heels have taken over the wrestling industry by storm, with many having the power to generate immense boos no matter where they go. Following recent events, it seems like Sammy Guevara may join that company as long as he's associated with Don Callis.

