Rey Mysterio lashes out at Dominik Mysterio over recent comments: "I'll slap him right in the face"

Rey Mysterio did not like some of the recent comments made by Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer warned Dominik and said he would slap him when he sees him.

Last month, the North American Champion took shots at his father. 'Dirty' Dom said that Rey only wanted to win a title to try to overshadow him. Dominik also claimed to be the better champion and the only Mysterio that matters.

Rey Mysterio appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. When asked about Dom's title reign, the United States Champion said that he read the comments made by Dominik Mysterio. The lucha legend said that he will slap his son in the face if he sees him for saying that Rey wanted to steal his spotlight.

"I was actually reading one of Dom's comments saying how sad it was for me to have to try and win a title when he had just become North American Champion. And I'll tell you what, if I see him, I'll slap him right in the face for saying that. Because it's not true. I don't feel that way. The opportunity was given and I took advantage of it, just like he did," the Hall of Famer said. [20:30-20:50]

Later in the same episode, Rey said that if he crosses paths with his son again, he will not mind putting his title on the line in a Champion vs. Champion battle.

Santos Escobar challenged fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Santos Escobar challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a match for the United States title during an in-ring segment. The Luchador appeared surprised at first. But later, Rey Mysterio said that he was joking and accepted the challenge.

Expand Tweet

Irrespective of who wins the fight, there is bound to be tension within the faction. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the LWO in the long run.

Which LWO member will hold the title after the match? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.