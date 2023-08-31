“It’s kind of sad” - Dominik Mysterio fires shots at former WWE rival following recent title win

Dominik Mysterio has easily become the most despised man in all of WWE over the past few months. The fans never allow the North American Champion to speak as they boo him whenever he tries to cut a promo. However, Dom had plenty to say about the current United States Champion during his recent appearance on The Bump.

Earlier this year, Dom feuded with his father, Rey Mysterio, and pushed him to the limit when he insulted his own mother and sister on Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. Dirty Dom got what he wanted and faced the Master of 619 at the Grandest Stage of Them All and lost.

However, things have changed for Dom over the past few months after his father was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the current North American Champion took a shot at the current United States Champion.

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a dead beat," said Dominik. [From 28:35 to 29:15]

Dominik Mysterio will defend his North American Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy

After the Latino World Order and Rey Mysterio left for Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio was left with no rival on WWE RAW. He feuded with Cody Rhodes for nearly a month and lost to him at Money in the Bank 2023.

After the event, The Judgment Day went to the developmental brand, where Dominik Mysterio challenged then-North American Champion Wes Lee for the championship.

In the end, Dom won the title with the help of Rhea Ripley and started to dominate the division. After a couple of successful defenses on the developmental brand, he recently lost a mixed tag team match alongside his Mami Ripley to Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria at NXT Heatwave.

On The Bump, Mysterio revealed that Dragon Lee will face Mustafa Ali on the upcoming episode of NXT, and the winner will receive a title shot at his title at No Mercy.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE