WWE Legend pitches huge Champion vs. Champion match involving Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been a dominant NXT North American Champion on NXT and WWE RAW. Could he face a significant name from SmackDown in a Champion vs. Champion match?

The Judgment Day member won the NXT North American Championship in July and has been treated as a major star ever since. He was recently featured in the main event matches of WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the same week - a feat not anyone else can claim to this date. However, Dominik Mysterio may face his greatest challenge in a Champion vs. Champion match.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the legendary Rey Mysterio discussed several subjects like Lucha Libre, the United States Championship scene, and more. While talking about Dominik Mysterio, Rey said that if he crosses paths with his son again, he will not mind putting his title on the line in a Champion vs. Champion battle.

"If we come to bump shoulders again, he [Dominik] is still champion and I'm still champion, I wouldn't mind putting this [United States Championship] against his title on the line," the Hall of Famer said. [20:54- 21:03]

The remarkable father-and-son duo faced each other in a dream match at WrestleMania 39 and could seemingly face off once again on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans would certainly love a rematch between the family members, who are also champions at the moment.

Dominik Mysterio shares why he thinks he is better than WWE Legend Rey Mysterio

The stubborn Judgment Day member has always stayed in character, frequently taking shots at his real-life father and onscreen adversary Rey Mysterio. In a recent interview, he explained why he is the only Mysterio that matters.

“The fact that I’m out here, I’m main eventing all three show in one week, literally the main event of RAW every week..like I’m like, there is no next Rey Mysterio, I’m the Mysterio that matters, plain and simple,” said Dominik.

Dom Dom is undoubtedly one of the most vital assets of WWE right now. He has kept himself entertaining and always manages to gather nuclear heat during his matches and segments. He may arguably be the best heel currently in the company.

