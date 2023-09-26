“I’m the Mysterio that matters”- Dominik Mysterio opens up on why he is better than his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Both Rey and Dominik Mysterio currently hold single titles in WWE. While Rey is the United States champion on Smackdown, his son is the current NXT North American Champion. In the mind of the North American champion, however, there is no doubt who is the superior champion among the two.

The 26-year-old is one of the most hated heels in the company and has enjoyed considerable success as a member of The Judgment Day. All the members of the faction currently hold titles in the company, with Damien Priest even having the MITB briefcase. Dirty Dom is certainly enjoying the success he has been getting since separating from his father.

Appearing in an interview with “In the Kliq,” Dominik Mysterio went into detail about why he is the more important Mysterio. You can read his comments and watch the clip below:

“I don’t think there will ever be a next Rey Mysterio..not because he is my dad but because the Mysterio that matters is me..I’m the one out here putting the Mysterio name on my back taking my NXT North American title to all 3 countries in North America, that is Canada, Mexico and the United States..no one’s ever done that,” Said Dominik (2:49-3:15)

He further added:

“The fact that I’m out here, I’m main eventing all three show in one week, literally the main event of RAW every week..like I’m like, there is no next Rey Mysterio, I’m the Mysterio that matters, plain and simple,” concluded Dominik (3:16-3:28)

Dominik Mysterio reacts to rival Mustafa Ali’s release

During the same interview, the NXT North American Champion also reacted to the release of his scheduled No Mercy opponent, Mustafa Ali. He addressed it as a sad situation when talented people have to go through this, but ultimately, some things are out of their control.

This leaves Dominik without a challenger for his title at the show. He successfully defended his title against Dragon Lee on this week's Monday Night RAW. It’ll be interesting to see who steps up to face Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy, with his last opponent, Dragon Lee, being the favorite.

Do you agree with Dominik that he is the superior Mysterio? What do you think of his title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

