"They know it's gonna p*ss them off" - Wrestling veteran suggests top AEW stars are antagonizing CM Punk

WCW legend Konnan recently discussed the possibility of last week's antics from the Elite during AEW Dynamite being indicative of a storyline.

CM Punk and the Elite came to blows in a backstage altercation at the All Out event. The incident followed a press conference where Punk dissed The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. After the incident, all involved were suspended, and Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks had their AEW World and trios tag team titles stripped a few days later.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have since returned, and just last week, they competed in the second of their Best-of-Seven Series against Death Triangle for the trios tag team titles. During the match, The Elite littered with several references to Punk and 'Brawl Out,' including Omega using GTS and Punk's signature 'Go to Sleep' taunt.

During the recent episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, WCW and AAA veteran Konnan opined that this may not have indicated a worked angle as some have speculated. Instead, he thought that the trio were looking to get a rise from antagonizing the situation.

"I don't know but it doesn't look like a work to me I think they're getting their last little digs in you know because they know it's gonna p*ss them off." [From 24:45 to 24:52]

The Elite and Death Triangle are set to face one another during this week's AEW Dynamite. If PAC, Penta, and Fenix win again, they will lead 3-0 in the series and sit on the series point.

Kenny Omega will return to a former promotion before his time in AEW in January

Apart from the Best-of-Seven Series, Kenny Omega has been confirmed for another blockbuster clash with another of his legendary rivals. At the Historic X-Over show, Omega made his return to NJPW via vignette to challenge Will Ospreay.

It has since been announced that the rivals will meet in January's Wrestle Kingdom event for the IWGP United States Championship.

The pair have traded verbal barbs for months on end and clashed during the trios tag tournament prior to All Out, with Kenny and the Bucks defeating Ospreay and Aussie Open.

