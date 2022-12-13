"They’ll break 500,000 for a week after Sasha [Banks] debuts" - Twitter hilariously reacts as AEW Rampage witnesses an upswing in ratings 

The ratings report for last week's episode of AEW Rampage was revealed last night. The show saw a slight rise in ratings and the wrestling world reacted to it, claiming that the show might reach at least half a million at least once during its run.

The aforementioned episode of Rampage was the final show ahead of the Ring of Honor: Final Battle pay-per-view. The show featured former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the opening contest against Japanese wrestler Konosuke Takeshita. There were also two title matches where Hikaru Shida defended her Regina Di Wave title against The Bunny and Orange Cassidy put the All Atlantic title on the line in the show's main event.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported ratings for Rampage and Friday Night SmackDown. The show saw a rise of 100,000 viewers from the previous week.

"WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm): 2,306,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.57 AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm): 457,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.11," Brandon Thurston tweeted.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,306,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.57



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

457,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.11



Ranking info later from Showbuzz Daily

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,306,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.57AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):457,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.11Ranking info later from Showbuzz Daily WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,306,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.57AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):457,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.11Ranking info later from Showbuzz Daily📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/swuPen1eCN

People joked about the fact that Rampage did not touch a million viewers and claimed that they might touch at least half a million if a popular WWE star shows up.

Mike Campana @EpicMikeyC @BrandonThurston Those Rampage Numbers, Ouch! Maybe they’ll break 500,000 for a week after Sasha debuts 🤣 @BrandonThurston Those Rampage Numbers, Ouch! Maybe they’ll break 500,000 for a week after Sasha debuts 🤣

Fans were impressed with the rise in ratings and appreciated AEW for grabbing over a hundred thousand viewers compared to the week prior.

DJB @Versastyle77 @EpicMikeyC @BrandonThurston Well it is up close to 100k compare to last week @EpicMikeyC @BrandonThurston Well it is up close to 100k compare to last week

DJB @Versastyle77 @EpicMikeyC @BrandonThurston Improving your rating close to 100k week on week is definitely something to brag about and if they keep putting good shows like last week Rampage they have every chance to be getting constant rating around/over 500k @EpicMikeyC @BrandonThurston Improving your rating close to 100k week on week is definitely something to brag about and if they keep putting good shows like last week Rampage they have every chance to be getting constant rating around/over 500k

Although the viewership increased, fans were concerned about the demographic ratings. They believe that SmackDown and WWE as a whole are doing far better as they have attracted a majority within the 18-49 demographic.

Steve Viglio @stevesgraps @BrandonThurston I love how all the wanna-be ratings experts here are just focused on overall viewership when that demo number for Rampage is what should be looked at as alarming. @BrandonThurston I love how all the wanna-be ratings experts here are just focused on overall viewership when that demo number for Rampage is what should be looked at as alarming.

People shared their thoughts on what was the reason for the rise in ratings.

"Mox/Take 2 drew them in, good s***. Keep it going and don't stop building Rampage as a must see show," a fan tweeted.

Released WWE Superstar made his AEW debut on Rampage

As mentioned earlier, the main event of last week's Rampage was the All-Atlantic Title match. Orange Cassidy was set to defend his title against a mystery opponent handpicked by Kip Sabian.

The star was former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. Trent put on a tough fight but was unfortunately unable to capture the title.

Although the former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut, he has not officially signed with the promotion.

Did you like last week's Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below.

