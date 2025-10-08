  • home icon
"They look so juicy" - Female star reacts to The Hurt Syndicate's look from AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 08, 2025
The Hurt Syndicate won a major match tonight [Image Credit: AEW
The Hurt Syndicate won a major match tonight [Image Credit: AEW on X]

The Hurt Syndicate was involved in a violent battle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The faction believes that what they do in the ring is business. They defeat their opponent and earn money. Therefore, the businessmen often wear suits during the shows.

On the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin took on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a Street Fight. Both teams went to war and pulled out all the stops. In the end, the Hurt Syndicate stood tall after pinning Ricochet. While their opponents wore their usual gear, Bobby Lashley and company came out to wrestle in suits.

also-read-trending Trending

After the bout, Queen Aminata took to X and revealed that she was impressed when the former AEW World Tag Team Champions wrestled in suits.

"Street fight wearing suits…. My God they look so juicy," she wrote.
MVP talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate

The Syndicate has been looking for a fourth member for their faction for a while. MJF was part of the stable for a few weeks, but he didn't last long.

While speaking on Inside the Ring, MVP claimed that they have been discussing the addition of a young member to the group. They even considered bringing a female star.

“We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before. I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for MVP and the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

