"They look so juicy" - Female star reacts to The Hurt Syndicate's look from AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate was involved in a violent battle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The faction believes that what they do in the ring is business. They defeat their opponent and earn money. Therefore, the businessmen often wear suits during the shows.On the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin took on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a Street Fight. Both teams went to war and pulled out all the stops. In the end, the Hurt Syndicate stood tall after pinning Ricochet. While their opponents wore their usual gear, Bobby Lashley and company came out to wrestle in suits.After the bout, Queen Aminata took to X and revealed that she was impressed when the former AEW World Tag Team Champions wrestled in suits.&quot;Street fight wearing suits…. My God they look so juicy,&quot; she wrote.Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ @amisylleLINKStreet fight wearing suits…. My God they look so juicy 😮‍💨😨🫶🏾MVP talks about adding a new member to the Hurt SyndicateThe Syndicate has been looking for a fourth member for their faction for a while. MJF was part of the stable for a few weeks, but he didn't last long.While speaking on Inside the Ring, MVP claimed that they have been discussing the addition of a young member to the group. They even considered bringing a female star.“We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before. I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for MVP and the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.