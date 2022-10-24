Hall of Famer Bret Hart believes that WWE didn't maximize the potential of top AEW tag team FTR consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Despite becoming the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winners (RAW, SmackDown, and NXT), FTR (fka The Revival) wasn't featured enough in high-profile angles and matches. At one point, they had an infamous backstage segment on RAW on April 29, 2019, wherein Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) was shaving Harwood's (then Scott Dawson) back during their program with The Usos.

After years of being underutilized, thoughts of WWE disrespecting the tag team division, and a comedic proposal from former chairman Vince McMahon, FTR was officially released from the company on April 10, 2020.

While appearing on K & S WrestleFest, Hart praised FTR by claiming that they are the best tag team right now. The Hitman also proceeded to question why WWE just let go of the prized AEW duo so easily.

"I think they're [FTR] the best tag team right now. I'm surprised [WWE] let them go ... they lost 'em; they don't understand what tag team wrestling is anymore," Hart said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hart's respect for FTR was evident and shown when he managed the team for the second time at a Big Time Wrestling event in Brooklyn, New York on October 22, with the first one being on June 10.

FTR will go up against former WWE Superstars this week on AEW Dynamite

FTR currently holds the the ROH tag titles, and the AAA and IWGP Tag Team Championships. The team is riding on a wave of momentum after defeating Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) at Battle of the Belts IV on October 7 for the ROH tag titles.

However, Dax and Cash have been in the number one spot in the tag team rankings for months and have expressed their intentions to regain the AEW Tag Team Championships, which they last held in 2020.

Last week on Dynamite, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland interrupted FTR's interview with Renee Paquette. Swerve in Our Glory made it clear that they were also gunning for the tag titles they lost to The Acclaimed.

Harwood then proposed the No. 1 Contender’s Match for this week's Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia, and Lee "indubitably" accepted the challenge.

