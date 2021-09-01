"They have mismanaged him from the start" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW for MJF's booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW for MJF's booking, stating that the promotion has mismanaged the youngster from the start.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, he had nothing but praise for MJF's promo and in-ring abilities and also lauded the 25-year-old for maintaining kayfabe in a day and age when others don't.

There’s a lot of people in this sport that can turn it on and off.



I don’t have that luxury. I’m on 24/7.



I’ve been contemplating what it means to end Chris Jerichos career since Wednesday.



I look forward to expressing my thoughts with this talentless tub of lard. pic.twitter.com/bE2YIBqpno — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 31, 2021

However, Cornette pointed out that AEW should have booked the young star to compete in more singles matches for the company to build credibility around him. The veteran manager explained one could not become a star by simply winning a major match without wrestling frequently.

Jim Cornette added that MJF should have accumulated more wins in AEW, which would have made his victories on bigger stages mean more.

"You don't get somebody over by just beating a star once when you haven't wrestled on TV in the last four months in a straight match. They have mismanaged MJF from the start. He had his persona from the beginning, you couldn't see through it. He wouldn't go and break the gimmick. He was a heel, that's what everybody liked about him. Plus, his promos were fresh, he was verbally fantastic. And he can work in the ring, it's just that he doesn't do flipping sh*t, which is great as everybody else does, and you don't have to do that, to begin with. However, he would get promos, but he would never beat anyone. They have let this guy talk, but they have never shown him being responsible and competent in the ring," said Jim Cornette.

MJF and Chris Jericho will battle it out AEW All Out 2021

MJF recently defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, which many presumed would end their months-long rivalry.

However, on last week's Dynamite, another match between them was announced for All Out 2021.

.@IAmJericho puts it all on the line in one FINAL FIGHT against @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut this Sunday, Sept. 5 at 8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View. If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again!

Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (Internationally), & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/wtAtGB2tFo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

According to the match's stipulation, if Chris Jericho loses, he would be forced to retire from in-ring competition in AEW.

This has not only led to many criticizing the company for booking an unnecessary rematch but has also given way to fears that MJF will lose at the upcoming show.

Is Jim Cornette right about AEW mismanaging MJF? Do you think he will lose to Jericho at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

