"They need to return to WWE" - Fans erupt at the possibility of Tony Khan bringing back 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions to AEW

Wrestling fans on social media have got themselves talking about the possibility of Tony Khan bringing back one of AEW's top tag teams next week on Dynamite, and there have certainly been some interesting comments.

On the March 1 edition of Dynamite, a casino tag team battle royale will take place, where the winners will advance to the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. It already contains the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, The Acclaimed, and reigning champions, The Gunns.

The final entrant in the casino battle royale is always a surprise, and many fans have convinced themselves that the final entrants and eventual winners of the match will be FTR.

This has caused fans to discuss whether or not FTR will return, and whether or not it is a good idea, with some hoping for it and some believing that they should leave AEW and join WWE instead.

Some fans also took the opportunity to suggest a different team to FTR, with one Twitter user suggesting an unbeaten tag team who haven't got a match at the pay-per-view at the time of writing.

The current AEW Tag Team Champions were the last team beat FTR on Dynamite

If FTR were to return on Dynamite, win the battle royale, and advance to Revolution, they would have some scores to settle with a number of men already confirmed to compete for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The Acclaimed defeated FTR on the December 7, 2022, edition of Dynamite, who showed respect to the former ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions, but The Gunns, who defeated FTR on the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite, weren't as polite.

Austin and Colten even held a "funeral" for FTR's legacy a few weeks later, with Dax and Cash confirming that they are taking time away from the ring. If the "Top Guys" come back, the current champions will have much to answer for.

