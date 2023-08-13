Toni Storm claimed earlier tonight that some of her potential opponents in the four-way match at All-In were not to be trusted in any way.

Storm was interviewed backstage regarding her match at Wembley Stadium. She was delighted that she had the chance to go after her former title after she lost it to Hikaru Shida two weeks ago.

The New Zealand-Australian star revealed that she felt a bit of relief after her friend Saraya qualified for the match. She said that now in a sense she would be guaranteed that there would be no funny business in the match, considering who her opponents were.

"My girl Saraya is also in the match, that means I'm finally going to get a fair fight. 'Cause these are the girls, whether it's Bunny or Britt in the match, these girls are trouble and everybody knows that. They are not to be trusted. They're all backstabbing, insecure, toxic girls, and I don't stand for it."

As of late, Toni Storm has been seen in her backstage gimmicks, which started the moment she lost the AEW Women's Championship. But now she will have the chance to take back her title and put herself in the top of the division once more.

Do you think Toni Storm successfully claims her title once more? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?