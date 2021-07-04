"They're both children"- Top AEW star blasts the Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston has taken a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, as he recently stated that no one in the locker room respects them.

Nick and Matt Jackson, apart from working in the ring, also serve as the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Many fans believe that this position comes with the responsibility to provide equal opportunities to AEW newcomers. But according to Kingston, the Young Bucks have failed at their jobs in this regard.

In an interview with Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed numerous topics, most notably why the Young Bucks failed as responsible EVPs of the company. Kingston initially acknowledged the duo as the best tag team in the world. But he also stated that when it comes to fulfilling their duties behind the scenes, they are egotistical authority figures:

"My biggest problem with them is because they're both children, childs, babies," said Kingston. "Not because of what they do in the ring and all that other stuff that people want to bash on them. It’s because ‘being the EVP’ was too hard for them. That kind of annoys me, man."

"People look up to them in the locker room and people look at them as the example of them doing it your way, you know what I mean?" Kingston added."And then they’re going to come out here and ‘Oh, it’s too hard so we’re go start burying people."

Eddie Kingston has made it clear that the AEW World Tag Team Champions are like kids who cannot see someone else climbing the ladders. Still, Kingston has persevered, and he now finds himself in the thick of the title picture.

Will Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo dethrone the Young Bucks to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions?

The Young Bucks in AEW

The Young Bucks will a tough task this week when they defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight.

Last week, the babyface team handed the Young Bucks their very first loss of the year. Still, it seems unlikely that a title change will happen as soon as this Wednesday.

AEW GM Tony Khan has declared that the AEW World Tag Team Title match at Road Rager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT!

Regardless of the outcome, fans can expect both teams to put on a pay-per-view-worthy contest.

