"They're going to bury you & make your life miserable" - WWE veteran launches another verbal tirade on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are seemingly on their way back to AEW television. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes this doesn't bode well for the promotion in the long run.

The Elite - as the trio is often called - got into one of the most infamous backstage brawls in modern-day wrestling history, against CM Punk. While the details surrounding the spat are still up in the air, it seems like Tony Khan has sided with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks over Punk.

During the most recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran questioned whether Khan's apparent decision to side with The Elite would run off any fans who aren't diehard AEW supporters.

"Have they [AEW] finally s**t the bed in such a fashion that people have – except for the diehards, which ain’t enough to support everything – have they run these people off, or is it just chaos?" Cornette pointed out. (18:10 onward).

Cornette continued, noting that the outcome of the internal investigation has likely scared off any prominent names from jumping to All Elite Wrestling.

"Are they ever going to get serious top talent to go there again when they’ve set a pattern that even if you go there and draw money if the EVPs don’t like you then they’re going to bury you and make your life miserable. That could be a double whammy that Tony Khan ain’t gonna be able to pull himself out of: talent don’t want to come, and the fans are p**sed off." (18:30 onward).

While Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk continue to break the AEW news cycle every week, a WWE legend believes that fans should put the matter behind them and move on.

Did you miss out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Despite Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seemingly returning to AEW, Dutch Mantell believes that CM Punk received a sizable payout

Fans of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would've been elated to see their favorite stars being mentioned on AEW programming again. Meanwhile, those who support CM Punk were rightfully upset. However, Dutch Mantell doesn't believe things went the best way for The Elite.

Speaking on a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran broke down what he believes happened after the AEW internal investigation.

"I think they’ve already handled Punk’s departure financially and legally because they don’t want him going through a long drawn out court case. So my guess is that he threatened to sue and I think they now made a settlement," Dutch Mantell said. (00:32 onward).

Regardless of the outcome, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are back on television and that's enough for quite a number of fans. But will AEW viewers ever know what really happened?

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Do you think we will ever know what really happened at All Out? Yes No 0 votes