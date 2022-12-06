"They're gonna tell me what a failure I was" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE and AEW fans for defending Triple H and Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo blasted AEW and WWE fans for defending Triple H and Tony Khan despite recent ratings.

AEW Rampage had a meager 361,000 viewers on TNT for the latest episode. The number was down 12.2% from the previous week and the show's lowest rating in its history. The rating in the key 18-49 demo was a shambolic 0.08 and Tony Khan will be far from pleased.

WWE SmackDown, meanwhile, averaged 902,000 viewers due to the show being covered on FS1 this week. This was up about 8% from the last time the blue brand featured on FS1 and this fact would probably make Triple H happy.

On Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge YouTube channel, Vince Russo hit back at AEW and WWE fans for defending the company's respective bookers despite getting lower ratings than TNA did with Russo as their writer.

"I got to be honest with you. I'm so sick and tired of these wrestling marks. See, I'm, so tired of these AEW marks. They are going to defend the show that's down to 300,000 viewers. And then they're going to, they're gonna tell me what a failure I was at TNA with two million viewers, bro Rampage did 300,000 viewers and change. And then you're going to, you're going to hear from the WWE crowd of how brilliant Triple H is," Vince Russo said. (4:50 - 5:10)

William Regal is leaving Tony Khan's AEW for Triple H's WWE

William Regal appeared on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite to welcome the newly crowned world champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth cut a lengthy promo, explaining why he is the most must-see wrestler in the business right now. Towards the end of his promo, MJF decked William Regal in the back of his head with the same brass knuckles he used to defeat Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

Regal was stretchered out of the arena and it was later revealed by multiple sources that this was Tony Khan's way of writing him off television. The former NXT GM is reportedly on his way back to WWE to reunite with Triple H.

It was further reported that William Regal will enjoy a more advanced role with Triple H at the helm. The Game was quite upset by Regal's release from the company by the previous regime, and the new year could be the time we see the 5-time Hardcore Champion back in the Stamford-based promotion.

