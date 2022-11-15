"They're too green" - Wrestling veteran is doubtful of Triple H reaching out to top AEW duo for potential WWE signing anytime soon

Triple H has quickly grown from a top performer to essentially running the WWE. While he's clearly restricting his roster, many have wondered if AEW stars will make the jump, but when it comes to The Acclaimed, Jim Cornette thinks there's no chance.

Despite losing to AEW while he was running WWE NXT in the unofficial "Wednesday Night Wars," Triple H now finds himself at the top of the oldest-running wrestling promotion. Many fans have hoped and speculated that The Game will snatch up AEW stars like Malakai Black or Andrade El Idolo, but so far he's kept his distance.

While speaking on the recent The Jim Cornette Experience episode, the wrestling veteran flatly shot down the idea of the AEW World Tag Team Champions being WWE-bound at this stage.

"The WWE would not want The Acclaimed right now because they’re too green, and they’re too young." Cornette boldly claimed. (02:54:31 onward).

Regardless of Cornette's prediction on Triple H's interest, The Acclaimed has steadily grown in popularity and the AEW audience seems to thoroughly enjoy their on-screen presence. However, his biggest gripe with the champions has little to do with their in-ring ability and far more to do with their booking.

While Cornette believes that Triple H will skip on The Acclaimed, he believes their biggest rivals will be WWE bound very soon

The Acclaimed were once one of the most hated tag teams and the team seemed to embrace the hate. However, after first teaming up with The Gunn Club and then being betrayed by them, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster became AEW's biggest babyface tag team.

During the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager briefly declared that he could see The Gunn Club following in their father's footsteps.

"There’s guys that would work on the roster in the WWE, the Gunn boys at some point in the future? Billy Gunn already has." Corenette said. (02:49:02 onward).

Taking Billy Gunn's relationship with Triple H into consideration, the idea of The Gunn Club jumping to WWE doesn't seem too far-fetched. However, at this stage, it seems that both teams are firmly entrenched in AEW.

