"They're kind of causing chaos" - Top star shares his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley representing AEW as World Champion (Exclusive)

Top AEW star Sammy Guevara has seen a meteoric rise in his career since signing for the promotion in 2019. Over the past six years, he has been a part of multiple huge factions like The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society, which only increased his popularity.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Guevara was asked whether he believed Jon Moxley was a good representative for AEW as the World Champion. The former TNT Champion believed that Moxley was currently causing chaos with The Death Riders but was the MVP of the promotion.

"I mean, yeah, 100%. You know, I understand that he's with The Death Riders right now, and they're kind of causing chaos. But Jon Moxley, he's the MVP of this place. You know, a lot of times when they needed someone to call on, Jon Moxley was the guy. Ultimately, my goal, and I've said it before, is to keep working hard. So then when they need to call on someone, it's not just calling on a Jon Moxley, it's calling on a Sammy Guevara," he said. [From 4:54 onwards]

Guevara is currently one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes and is enjoying a good run. As part of The Sons of Texas, he holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title. He is also a three-time TNT Champion and has won titles in other promotions outside of the AEW umbrella.

The Spanish God was built up as one of the four pillars of the company during his initial years. He has gone on to become a household name in pro wrestling with his in-ring performances.

