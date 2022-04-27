"They’re not one and the same"- AEW star Ricky Starks busts misconception about wrestlers easily adapting to commentary roles  

AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke about the nuances of commentary and how it's different from cutting promos.

Ricky Starks has been a commentator on AEW Rampage since last year, and he has grown in his role significantly. Apart from being a fantastic wrestler, he has been commended for his skill in cutting promos with apparent ease.

While Starks has been quite successful at both commentating and in-ring performances, he declared that the transition between the two roles was not easy.

In an interview with Wrassle Rap, the Team Taz member stated that most people do not understand the nuances of commentary.

“There’s a misconception that just because you’re charismatic and can cut a promo that you can also do commentary. They’re not one and the same, at all. There’s a lot of ebbs and flows, and a lot of stuff to commentary that people don’t even think about. So, when you’re out there and it’s a show that is live and we have to move from one thing to another, and you can’t say something, it’s worrisome," Ricky Starks said. [From 32:10 to 32:30]

While his skills in the commentary box have gained him a lot of fans, it remains to be seen whether AEW will push Ricky Starks to more prominence in the near future.

AEW star Ricky Starks recently spoke about rumors surrounding his career

Reigning FTW Champion Ricky Starks responded earlier to fan queries asking if he was retired.

While the Team Taz member has appeared in the ring sparringly, he is already regarded as a highly-skilled performer in the industry. His natural charisma has aided his role as a commentator along with his promo skills.

Speaking on the Wrassle Rap podcast, Starks admitted that it was disappointing to hear fans enquiring if he had already retired.

I like doing commentary on Rampage, but I don’t want people to forget that I am still active, I don’t want people to think that I am just some young retiree because I am doing commentary,” Starks said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ricky Starks has made it clear that he has enough fuel in his engine to keep wrestling. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his run progresses in AEW.

