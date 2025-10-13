  • home icon
  "They're pretty much done with her," "I don't get how Tony can just pay people" - Fans react to popular AEW star's abrupt disappearance from TV

"They're pretty much done with her," "I don’t get how Tony can just pay people" - Fans react to popular AEW star's abrupt disappearance from TV

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 13, 2025
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW on TV's X]

Fans recently talked about an absent AEW star on social media. Nearly 11 months ago, a female powerhouse, Kamille, was written off TV. She had been allied with Mercedes Mone for six months. Surprisingly, their partnership didn't last long, and in November 2024, The Brickhouse split from The CEO. She hasn't been seen in the company since.

A report from a few months ago claimed that the former NWA World Women's Champion has been absent from the pro wrestling scene due to outside projects. It was also reported that her contract isn't ending anytime soon.

A fan recently posted a clip of Kamille's AEW debut, where she took out Britt Baker and joined Mercedes Mone.

Fans quickly took to social media to claim that she will no longer appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many also said that The Brickhouse was just offered a contract because Tony Khan didn't want her to go to WWE.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

AEW President Tony Khan breaks the silence on Kamille's absence

The former NWA World Women's Champion was brutally attacked by an unknown star. It seems like the mystery won't be solved until she comes back.

While speaking on Battleground, Tony Khan addressed Kamille's absence, saying she hasn't been seen since her attack, and talked about who might have ambushed her.

"Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was," he said.

It will be interesting to see when The Brickhouse returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
