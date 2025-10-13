"They're pretty much done with her," "I don’t get how Tony can just pay people" - Fans react to popular AEW star's abrupt disappearance from TV

Fans recently talked about an absent AEW star on social media. Nearly 11 months ago, a female powerhouse, Kamille, was written off TV. She had been allied with Mercedes Mone for six months. Surprisingly, their partnership didn't last long, and in November 2024, The Brickhouse split from The CEO. She hasn't been seen in the company since.A report from a few months ago claimed that the former NWA World Women's Champion has been absent from the pro wrestling scene due to outside projects. It was also reported that her contract isn't ending anytime soon. A fan recently posted a clip of Kamille's AEW debut, where she took out Britt Baker and joined Mercedes Mone.Fans quickly took to social media to claim that she will no longer appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many also said that The Brickhouse was just offered a contract because Tony Khan didn't want her to go to WWE.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:Tè @SunnyTe__LINK@TwistedJohnX I don’t get how Tony can just pay people and let them sit at home lmaoooPunc0 @pun_co20LINK@TwistedJohnX They're pretty much done with her.AssassinFatu @TheInstigator04LINK@TwistedJohnX I still don’t get what happend I imagine there had to have been issues backstage I don’t see what else’s could have happendDonFStout @DFSTOUTLINK@TwistedJohnX Was only given a contract so she didn't go to WWE.ParanormalPerv @ParanormalPervLINK@TwistedJohnX Didn't work out.Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14LINK@TwistedJohnX Maybe she be the one to take the TBS title away from Mercedes Mone watch lol 😂AEW President Tony Khan breaks the silence on Kamille's absenceThe former NWA World Women's Champion was brutally attacked by an unknown star. It seems like the mystery won't be solved until she comes back.While speaking on Battleground, Tony Khan addressed Kamille's absence, saying she hasn't been seen since her attack, and talked about who might have ambushed her.&quot;Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when The Brickhouse returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.