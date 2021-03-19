"[They're] primed and ready to be the face of AEW" - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has high praise for AEW wrestler

Bully Ray thinks Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is ready to be the face of AEW, not just the face of their women's division.

Today on Busted Open on SiriusXM, Dave LeGrega and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had nothing but praise for last night's AEW Dynamite main event between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Bully Ray went as far as to say that Baker is ready to be the face of AEW.

"After last night, I do not think that Britt Baker is primed and ready to be the face of the Women's Division. After last night I think Britt Baker is primed and ready to be the face of AEW. The performance last night was entirely too strong from her. I have zero reason to come on this show and put Britt Baker over as strong as I am today unless she gave me a reason to. They've been talking about the face of the revolution. That was a pretty damn strong case for being the face of the revolution last night. Gigged to the gills, thumbtacks in the back, getting put through tables... Come on!"

"I think both women went over and got over last night" - Bully Ray praises last night's AEW Dynamite Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa

Bully Ray also made comparisons to Britt Baker's look last night to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's iconic moment against Bret Hart at WrestleMania XIII.

"I always talk about going over and getting over. I think both women went over and got over last night there were no losers in last night's match. As we know, when it comes to the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, it's not the matches we create, it's the moments that we create, Britt has brought so much to the table for AEW, why did I post a picture of her and Steve Austin, because that's what it reminded me of, if you're eliciting that kind of emotion in people, to me, You did one hell of a job, and both of those women did one hell of a job. Those women sold, they registered, they showed me their face, they showed me the pain, the anguish, they showed me the struggle, everything that a blood feud match is supposed to be. I got last night."

Its all about the moments we create. @BustedOpenRadio is LIVE NOW!!



2 great shows last night#AEWDynamite and #WWENXT



Got an opinion ... give us a call. (877) 344 - 4893 pic.twitter.com/tdb1AH3p55 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 18, 2021

What do you think of Bully Ray's comments when it comes to Britt Baker? Do you think she's ready to be the face of AEW? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Busted Open with a link back to this article for the transcription.