Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been away from TV for a number of weeks, and fans are eager to see them back in the ring. Now their Twitter account has given fans something to be happy about.

Matt and Nick Jackson have become masters at using social media and the internet to create buzz about themselves. Whether it be their ever-changing Twitter bio, to their weekly "Being the Elite" series on YouTube, the AEW EVP's have constantly got fans talking.

During their suspension, The Young Bucks made a few alterations to their Twitter page, with their cover photo causing a lot of positive discourse online.

Their cover photo has since been changed, with no photo being uploaded in its place. But the brief showcase of the AEW logo as their cover photo has got fans dreaming of a return.

Hannah @goodwinabob @Vicky_6780 Oh this is such a positive sign! @Vicky_6780 Oh this is such a positive sign!

Doukiba -銅牙- @Doukiba_ @Vicky_6780 I love the Bucks so much, they're such wonderful talents! I'm gonna do a backflip when they get back. @Vicky_6780 I love the Bucks so much, they're such wonderful talents! I'm gonna do a backflip when they get back.

Some fans have suggested that they return to AEW Dynamite this week to prevent FTR from becoming the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championships.

Dad Joke Tim @DadJokeTim @Vicky_6780 could you imagine they sneak in to cost FTR the number 1 contender match... @Vicky_6780 could you imagine they sneak in to cost FTR the number 1 contender match...

Others have pointed out that the picture was taken from the "Being the Elite" episode where they officially announced All Elite Wrestling. This revelation prompted people to believe they are starting a new company.

However, not everyone is best pleased with the idea of The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega returning.

An esteemed wrestling journalist thinks The Young Bucks will return to AEW soon

Regardless of what Matt and Nick Jackson did to their Twitter account, they are still unable to return to AEW. At least until the investigation regarding the "Brawl Out" incident has concluded.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated on his radio show that the investigation might have settled down, allowing The Elite to return to the company.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV How would you handle bringing back Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and CM Punk back into the fold? How would you handle bringing back Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and CM Punk back into the fold? https://t.co/BE9aCfcG15

Fans are still unclear on what the future holds for CM Punk. However, Punk's trainer Ace Steel already knows what the future holds for him, as he has been released from AEW following the incident.

