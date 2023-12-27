"They're still obsessed with him over there" - Fans react as CM Punk seemingly gets blamed for the AEW exit of Matt Jackson's wife

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven years as he made his AEW debut on the second episode of Ramage in Chicago. However, his run in Jacksonville promotion was filled with controversies.

The Straight Edge Star was involved in the infamous Brawl Out incident with The Elite following All Out pay-per-view in 2022. All stars who were part of the incident were suspended, including The Young Bucks. Punk returned to AEW in June 2023. However, he was terminated from his contract in September following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie decided not to renew her contract, leading to speculation over the reasons behind her departure.

Reports have suggested that public criticism from controversial wrestler CM Punk towards Massie's husband, Matt Jackson, and his tag team partner Nick Jackson may have been the final straw. According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Dana was upset over AEW’s failure to defend her family publicly against barbs from Punk.

A tweet referencing the issue gained traction online, stating that Massie "refused to renew her contract with AEW because the company didn't defend her husband." The tweet also laid blame on CM Punk for Dana's exit from the company she has been a key part of since 2019. Speculation intensified when Punk appeared to mock an AEW merchandise typo on social media. For many, this seemed to confirm that tensions were running high backstage.

While Matt Jackson has been diplomatic regarding his wife's departure, emphasizing that it was her choice, fans have been less forgiving online. Many reacted angrily at what they perceived as petty drama pushing valued talent out of AEW.

How CM Punk's controversies and Dana Massie's exit could be a turning point for AEW?

Underneath the outrage lies a genuine concern for AEW's internal culture. Massie's resignation has spotlighted the need for “professional boundaries” and "support amidst public criticism" within the company.

For all his popularity, there are calls for Punk to be more responsible with his words, considering his status in AEW. Fans are demanding a less toxic environment where conflict between wrestlers does not negatively impact other employees. Also, fans are in favor of CM Punk; as some say, he has already left All Elite Wrestling and joined WWE months ago.

Though the exact reasons remain uncertain, most agree that Massie's resignation represents a turning point. Her departure is a wake-up call, highlighting issues of public criticism and lack of support that need to be addressed.

As All Elite Wrestling moves forward following this backstage controversy, all eyes turn to its leadership. Fans are watching closely to see what steps are taken to foster balance between the personal and professional, unity over division. Massie's exit shows that change is needed to build an AEW where talent and employees feel respected and protected.