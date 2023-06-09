"They're unreachable" - Billy Gunn shares honest thoughts about AEW star being compared to the Undertaker and Kane (Exclusive)

AEW's Billy Gunn recently had an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, and gave his take on Malakai Black's persona and gimmick, and how it doesn't reach The Brothers of Destruction's levels.

Malakai Black and his infamous House of Black faction have quickly begun to dominate AEW, and are currently major names in the promotion. Black is often praised online for his creative promos and angles and has similarly

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Billy Gunn explained why Black doesn't compare to The Undertaker and Kane, but that he's still special.

"I don’t know if I’d compare him to those two, but he is very special. Let’s just face it, The Undertaker? Taker and Kane, they’re on another level. They’re unreachable, in my opinion, because they’re two of the greats of all time. By no means does that diminish Malakai either. Malakai is special in his own way." (08:48 onward).

The House of Black could already be gearing up for their next big challenge after Brody King recently teased a clash with the returning CMFTR. Could CM Punk and FTR best the dark trio, bringing all three men one step closer to becoming AEW's first Triple Crown Champions?

Billy Gunn still believes that Malakai Black could be a generational star in AEW

Black has already proven his mettle as the leader of The House of Black, but the faction could already have their next member lined up. Danhausen recently took to social media and begged for a chance to join their ranks.

Continuing in the same episode, Gunn explained how good Malakai Black is today and that the AEW star could end up leaving a lasting impression on his generation.

"Is he special in this era? Yeah. Can he be that character in this era? Of course, he can, anybody can, if they just have that drive and that thing to him. He’s so good at what he does, and he’s very intelligent, and very good at putting storylines together and his group. So yeah, I think he can be ‘that guy.’" (08:20 onward).

It remains to be seen if Black will leave behind a legacy as industry-changing as The Undertaker and Kane, but he's undoubtedly a major fan favorite star in All Elite Wrestling today.

