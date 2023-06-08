Top AEW Champion says CM Punk and FTR are "too scared" to face them

AEW star CM Punk is officially on his way back into Tony Khan's promotion and is set to team up with FTR. While only a few hours have passed since the announcement, the team has already been challenged by Brody King of the House of Black.

House of Black is currently reigning as the AEW Trios Champions and has currently established itself as the most dominating faction in the promotion. Notably, CM Punk has not faced any member of the faction, while both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews have either teamed up with or taken on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In response to Dax Harwood's recent tweet promoting AEW Collision, Brody King called the trio out and seemed to try and bait them into a clash.

"You're too scared to face the real smoke," King tweeted.

CM Punk has notably been often spotted with Brody King outside of the promotion, especially during the period when his return was uncertain. Could the two men have been planning the heated clash between the two teams all along? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

CM Punk might already have a potential opponent for AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II

Despite popularizing the Go To Sleep (GTS) with American audiences, it's common knowledge that CM Punk didn't invent the wrestling move. Both fans and Punk himself have pointed out that KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) created the finisher, and fans have been clamoring for the two to clash for a long time.

In response to a fan yet again pointing out the no-brainer feud between the two, KENTA shot down the suggestion that it should be about the GTS and claimed he only wants money.

"I don’t really care who’s the original G2S. There is only one truth. If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously," he tweeted.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S

It remains to be seen if CM Punk and KENTA will ever battle it out to determine the true "King of the GTS," but Forbidden Door II presents an interesting scenario for the two to go toe-to-toe without anyone signing lasting contracts.

