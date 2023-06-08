AEW star CM Punk pays tribute to 5-time WWE Champion

AEW has revealed the main event for the highly anticipated premiere episode of Collision. The main event match will see the return of CM Punk to the squared circle, teaming up with the current Tag Team Champions, FTR. Punk has reacted to this news by paying tribute to five time WWE Champion Bret Hart.

The Straight Edge Superstar will team up with the current AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR. Together, they will face off against the team of Bullet Club Gold, consisting of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and the dominant force Samoa Joe. This will be his first appearance in the promotion since All Out 2022.

The announcement was made by none other than Tony Khan, during the latest edition of Dynamite. Speculation had been rife about this potential dream match, and now it seems that the rumors have turned into reality.

In response to the blockbuster announcement, Punk took to Instagram to express his excitement. He shared stories of himself donning a sweatshirt featuring the legendary Bret Hart, accompanied by the caption "For Bret." Additionally, Punk shared a picture of FTR celebrating their title win from last year's Double or Nothing, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this epic showdown.

The stage is set for an electrifying clash at AEW Collision, and fans can't wait to witness the return of CM Punk and the explosive collision of these powerhouse teams.

WWE veteran expresses doubts about CM Punk-headlined AEW Collision show

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has expressed skepticism about the upcoming CM Punk-headlined show, AEW Collision.

In his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff shared his view citing historical evidence that expanding content and resources can dilute a product's quality and focus.

"I don't feel as positive about a third show. Just because history has proven that diluting your product, and diluting your focus, and just diluting your resources for too much content is not strategically the best idea," Bischoff said.

The announcement of Punk's return match has recieved mixed reactions from the wrestling fans. Only time will tell about how the new show fares and whether it can overcome Bischoff's concerns.

