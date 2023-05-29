[Photo] CM Punk spotted with top AEW champion after Double or Nothing 2023

CM Punk was recently spotted with a top AEW star ahead of a rumored return to the promotion. That talent is none other than House of Black member Brody King.

The Second City Saint hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling ever since the infamous "Brawl Out" with The Elite last year. However, he is reportedly very close to making a comeback, most likely at the upcoming 'Collision' show.

Meanwhile, King is enjoying a fruitful run in AEW as one-third of the trios champions. House of Black faced The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and successfully retained their titles.

Shortly after, Brody King took to Twitter to share a picture with CM Punk at the Rancid band's concert. You can check out his post below:

"From the PPV to the Punk show," tweeted Brody King.

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's rumored return feud in AEW

With The Second City Saint possibly closing in on a return, there have been rumors about him possibly facing Samoa Joe in the Jacksonville-based promotion upon return.

However, there is one wrestling veteran who is not interested in that feud. While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that he is not interested in any Punk storyline that doesn't involve The Elite.

"Bro, if CM Punk comes back, I’m not that interested in anything he does if it doesn’t include the storyline of him and The Elite. And if they don’t go there, I think it could be underwhelming for their numbers, honestly. I think it might turn a lot of their fans off that are watching it – possibly. They’ll be thinking ‘Wow, you’ve got this great angle there and you’re not going to do it?’ I don’t know, we’ll see." (00:34 onward).

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the former WWE Champion upon his return to All Elite Wrestling.

