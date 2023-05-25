Veteran not interested in CM Punk's return AEW feud against former WWE Superstar after 18 years 

AEW star CM Punk's return is all but confirmed at this stage, and with Collision's first location confirmed to be Chicago, fans are certain he'll be back. In light of rumors that Punk will face Samoa Joe after returning, veteran wrestler Disco Inferno explained why this would be a bad move.

Initially, Chris Jericho was rumored to be CM Punk's first feud in AEW, and the two allegedly held a meeting to determine the details. However, since then, reports have claimed that while this meeting went well, Punk instead wants to face his old ROH foe, Samoa Joe, upon his return.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Diso addressed the rumors of the two ROH legends clashing and voiced his disinterest in the possible feud.

"Bro, if CM Punk comes back, I’m not that interested in anything he does if it doesn’t include the storyline of him and The Elite. And if they don’t go there, I think it could be underwhelming for their numbers, honestly. I think it might turn a lot of their fans off that are watching it – possibly. They’ll be thinking ‘Wow, you’ve got this great angle there and you’re not going to do it?’ I don’t know, we’ll see." (00:34 onward).

Teffo @Teffo_01 CM Punk’s last AEW entrance… until June 17th! CM Punk’s last AEW entrance… until June 17th! https://t.co/XKWX2UAn2T

CM Punk has clearly been getting into shape for his All Elite Wrestling return, as he recently shared a clip of his workout routine. While his opponent is yet to be confirmed, The Second City Saint seems to be in better shape than ever before.

Konnan had a more positive outlook on CM Punk and Samoa Joe's potential AEW clash

Samoa Joe is a 24-year pro wrestling veteran, and despite the later years of his WWE run being harshly criticized, he's considered one of the best by many of his peers and fans.

During the same episode, Konnan further explained how the two ROH veterans could make their feud work in AEW.

"Yeah, that’s the first angle they should do, but if things haven’t been worked out yet, I don’t have no problem with Samoa Joe because they do have a history. And if they can go back to the ROH library and explain that history, plus Samoa Joe’s not just an ROH guy, he was a WWE guy and an IMPACT guy." (01:05 onward).

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow 22 seconds of HIGH SPEED BEAUTY from CM Punk & Samoa Joe - ROH (10.16.2004) 22 seconds of HIGH SPEED BEAUTY from CM Punk & Samoa Joe - ROH (10.16.2004)https://t.co/wl06JEaLXW

Konnan also noted that the Samoan Submission Machine is known for his promos, and with CM Punk's own abilities on the mic, this will likely result in a memorable storyline.

