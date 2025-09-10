"They're weird people" - AEW personality issues unexpected comment on Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker

A popular AEW personality has made an interesting comment on both Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. During a recent interview, he called them "weird people".

The Beast Incarnate and the Deadman have been wrapped in controversy recently for different reasons. The former has been linked to a recent sexual harassment lawsuit against Vince McMahon, while the latter has been placed in a negative light due to his political stances and associations.

During the newest episode of Hey! Ew, RJ City had Alex Windsor as the latest guest on the show. They briefly spoke about the first match that the British star remembered. This was when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker in the past. He then made a sudden side comment, claiming it was a full-circle moment, seeing as Windsor was now on TV, and the two turned out to be "weird people".

"You said the first match you remember is when Brock Lesnar beat The Undertaker. Isn’t that so nice? That full circle of now you’re on TV and then they’re weird people." [H/T ITRWrestling]

Brock Lesnar almost injures himself during recent WWE appearance

A few days ago on SmackDown, the multi-time world champion made his first appearance in WWE since SummerSlam, as he attacked both John Cena and Sami Zayn during their match.

That same night, he challenged the Greatest of All Time to a match at Wrestlepalooza in a few weeks. Some fans noticed that, before entering the ring to attack Cena, Lesnar seemingly tweaked his ankle. He was able to regain his balance enough that he did not severely injure himself. He then went on to hit an F5 on both competitors.

Bathory @ItsBathory Brock Lesnar looked like he rolled his ankle there when he entered the ring #SMACKDOWN

This will be Lesnar's first match since SummerSlam 2023. It seems that despite recent issues, he'll still get to be a part of John Cena's retirement tour, with their long-time feud being rekindled. Fans should stay tuned for this, and other great matches set to be a part of the next PLE.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More