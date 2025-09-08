  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brock Lesnar nearly injures himself ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar nearly injures himself ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:53 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Brock Lesnar (Image credits: wwe.com)

Brock Lesnar has time and again defied his age in WWE, but it eventually catches up to every wrestler. The most recent example of this occurred last Friday when The Beast Incarnate nearly injured himself.

Ad

The former Universal Champion has been embroiled in a feud with John Cena since coming back at SummerSlam this year. The two will face each other for the final time at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Lesnar has been on a warpath, and he made his intentions clear when he returned to SmackDown in Chicago last week to attack John Cena. He did so during the United States Championship match between Cena and Sami Zayn (c).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Beast dragged the referee, Dan Engler, out of the ring before entering it. Now, unseen footage of Lesnar seemingly tweaking his ankle just as he entered the ring has surfaced online.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

You can check out the viral clip below.

Ad

Fortunately, Brock Lesnar avoided what could have been a serious injury just days before his highly anticipated showdown with John Cena. The Beast Incarnate was able to hit Zayn and Cena with F5s.

Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance announced

With John Cena capping off his SmackDown run, Brock Lesnar is expected to continue the storyline on the blue brand.

Michael Cole announced that The Beast Incarnate will make his presence felt on the September 12 edition of WWE SmackDown, which will take place in Norfolk, VA. There's no word on what he will be doing on the show.

As for The Franchise Player, he is advertised to appear on the September 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. John Cena has only seven dates left in his farewell tour, which will come to an end at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Will he be able to overcome The Beast Incarnate? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications