WWE makes heartbreaking announcement regarding Brock Lesnar and John Cena's match

Brock Lesnar left a lasting impression on WWE SmackDown this week, where he played spoilsport in the match between John Cena and Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. The company has now confirmed that Wrestlepalooza 2025 will witness Lesnar and Cena competing for the very last time ahead of the latter's impending retirement.Lesnar had already set up a feud with The Leader of Cenation when he returned in August at SummerSlam. After a few weeks of absence, The Beast Incarnate showed up on SmackDown in front of a packed Chicago crowd, where he once again attacked Cena and later challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza.WWE later confirmed that the showdown would indeed go down on September 20. The company also made a heartbreaking announcement that fans would witness Lesnar and Cena's final clash against each other at Wrestlepalooza. Check it out below:Cena and Lesnar have been long-time rivals, and it's safe to say seeing them together for the first time would certainly be an emotional affair for fans.Vince Russo on why WWE brought back Brock LesnarOn the new episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo called out Triple H for relying on pops rather than investing in compelling stories. Russo added that the company might have brought back both Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee to divert attention from Friday Night Football and get more eyeballs to WWE.&quot;I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game.&quot;Considering WWE had heavily teased the former Divas Champion's return, there's no doubt that SmackDown might witness a decent spike in viewership.