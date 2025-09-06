WWE makes heartbreaking announcement regarding Brock Lesnar and John Cena's match

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:29 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Brock Lesnar left a lasting impression on WWE SmackDown this week, where he played spoilsport in the match between John Cena and Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. The company has now confirmed that Wrestlepalooza 2025 will witness Lesnar and Cena competing for the very last time ahead of the latter's impending retirement.

Lesnar had already set up a feud with The Leader of Cenation when he returned in August at SummerSlam. After a few weeks of absence, The Beast Incarnate showed up on SmackDown in front of a packed Chicago crowd, where he once again attacked Cena and later challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE later confirmed that the showdown would indeed go down on September 20. The company also made a heartbreaking announcement that fans would witness Lesnar and Cena's final clash against each other at Wrestlepalooza. Check it out below:

Cena and Lesnar have been long-time rivals, and it's safe to say seeing them together for the first time would certainly be an emotional affair for fans.

Vince Russo on why WWE brought back Brock Lesnar

On the new episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo called out Triple H for relying on pops rather than investing in compelling stories.

Russo added that the company might have brought back both Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee to divert attention from Friday Night Football and get more eyeballs to WWE.

"I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game."

Considering WWE had heavily teased the former Divas Champion's return, there's no doubt that SmackDown might witness a decent spike in viewership.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
