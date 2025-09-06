Real reason why Brock Lesnar returned on SmackDown, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed why Brock Lesnar showed up to this week's SmackDown. The Beast returned to the blue brand and attacked John Cena.
SmackDown kicked off with an explosive segment this week as Sami Zayn laid out the United States Championship Open Challenge for John Cena as a way of honoring the legend. The two stars got into the match, but the encounter ended in a no-contest when Brock Lesnar returned and hit both competitors with vicious F5s.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that Triple H's booking style was all about getting pops. He felt the creative team put in some thinking to bookend the show. The former writer pointed out that WWE put Brock's return at the top of the show and ended with Lee's return because they were going up against the football game. He felt Brock Lesnar's return wouldn't have happened if SmackDown wasn't up against Friday Night Football.
"I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game."
This week's SmackDown has set the stage for a major showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena at Wrestlepalooza later this month.
It will be interesting to see what matches are booked for the landmark event on ESPN later this month.
